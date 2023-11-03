Vantage Bd. hires new treasurer, hears various updates

Current Vantage Treasurer Laura Peters (left) is leaving at the end of December and Denise Mooney (right) will step in after that. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The Vantage Career Center Board of Education hired the school’s next treasurer during Thursday night’s monthly meeting.

Denise Mooney was given a two-month contract, November 1 to December 31, but will be offered a two-year contract at the next meeting. Mooney, who is currently an assistant treasurer with the Lima City Schools, was chosen from a field of six applicants. Interviews were conducted by the board last month, then board members conducted a second round of interviews with two finalists. She’s replacing Laura Peters, who’s leaving at the end of the year for the same position with the Delphos City Schools.

During her report, Peters presented the latest five-year financial forecast, which is required by law. Before it was approved, Peters noted as things stand now, Vantage is in good financial shape.

“We’re very savvy with our money and only purchase what is needed here,” Peters said. “The forecast is a working document and things could change tomorrow, you never know, but if something drastic happened we can always update it…right now, Vantage is in a great financial position and we hope to continue that.”

Superintendent Rick Turner informed the board that no decision has been made yet on what to do about school on Monday, April 8, 2024, the day of the rare total solar eclipse, but he did say one possibility is an online day. The matter will likely be discussed at the next meeting.

Turner also said surveys are back on Vantage’s five-year strategic plan and he said there was a significant increase in the number of responses. He added he share the results with the board during weekly updates.

High School Director Ben Winans said parent-teacher conferences were conducted Wednesday and Thursday, and he said eighth grade tours will be held next week.

“Eighth graders are coming to the building and for many of them it’s the first chance to get in the building and see our programs,” Winans said. “They’ll get to spend a few minutes in each program and get their hands on some things.”

In personnel matters, the board approved one year contracts for William May Jr., maintenance, and Samantha Turnwald, high school secretary. Macen Desganges was hired as a customized training instructor and a welding instructor, and Annette Klinger was approved as an adult education sub secretary.

In other business, the board approved the final bill from Kenke Brothers Construction Company for foundation work done at 502 Walnut Street, Van Wert. The original approved estimate was $29,842.17 and the actual bill was $32,876. Board members also accepted a $1,000 Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative Operation Round Up grant for Toss-A-Toy.

Adult Education Director Angie Fahy said enrollment is underway for EMT, STNA and welding classes, and she said the school is offering one additional evening CDL class.

The board met in executive session to discuss personnel matters but outside of adjournment, no action was taken afterward.

The next meeting of the Vantage Career Center Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, December 7, in the district board room. The board’s annual holiday dinner will follow at 6:45 p.m.