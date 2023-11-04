Honor Flight to make final trip of 2023

VW independent staff/submitted information

FINDLAY — Flag City Honor Flight (FCHF) will conclude its season with its fourth flight to Washington, D.C. on November 7. 89 veterans will depart from the Grand Aire Terminal in Toledo at a.m. that day. Previous flights took place on April 18, June 13, and September 12 of this year.

Veterans flying on the November 7 flight come from Allen, Auglaize, Darke, Franklin, Fulton, Hancock, Hardin, Huron, Jackson, Lenawee, Lucas, Medina, Monroe, Oakland, Putnam, Sandusky, Seneca, Washtenaw, Wayne, and Wood counties. Flag City Honor Flight also serves Van Wert County, but no local veterans are on the upcoming flight.

The November 7 flight breakdown includes one World War II veteran, nine Korean War veteran and 79 Vietnam veterans.

Flag City Honor Flight, a 100 percent volunteer-run non-profit organization, is dedicated to providing the opportunity for veterans in northwest Ohio to visit their war memorials in Washington, D.C. at no cost. Annual flights are supported by charitable donations and an enduring commitment to honoring America’s heroes.

Applications for future flights can be found at flagcityhonorflight.org.