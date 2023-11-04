Shelby Whippets run by Van Wert 71-41

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

SHELBY — During the first quarter and the first part of the second quarter, neither team could stop the other.

No. 6 seed Van Wert and No. 3 seed Shelby traded touchdowns in the first quarter and the Whippets led 20-14 at the end of the opening period. That trend continued until the midway point of the second quarter and into the second half. When the clock hit zero, Shelby claimed a 71-41 victory, ending Van Wert’s season at 8-4.

Conner Campball caught four touchdown passes against Shelby. Photo courtesy of Monica Campbell

Conner Campbell’s touchdown catch with 6:29 left in the second quarter gave Van Wert a 34-28 lead, but the Whippets scored six unanswered touchdowns from there. Two scores came before halftime: a 14-yard run by dynamic quarterback Brayden DeVito and a 64-yard pass from DeVito to Miles Swisher.

The third quarter saw the Whippets add three more scores – a four-yard touchdown pass from DeVito to Nic Eyster, a one-yard run by Skyler Winters and an 87-yard pass from DeVito to Issaiah Ramsey, plus a two point conversion that made it 64-34, which sparked the continuous clock rule for the remainder of the game.

Shelby’s last touchdown came on a three yard run by Winters in the fourth quarter. Van Wert’s only touchdown of the second half was a 59-yard bomb from Brylen Parker to Campbell, who finished with nine receptions for 257 yards and four touchdowns. Three of his touchdowns came in the first half, including scoring catches of 41 and 33 yards in the first quarter.

“Conner and Brylen were exceptional in the first half, making big play after big play,” Van Wert head coach Keith Recker said.

The Cougars finished with 415 yards of total offense, but only 85 after halftime, including the 59-yard scoring pass. Parker completed 17-of-30 passes for 372 yards and four touchdowns and finished with 71 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 14 carries. One of those touchdowns was a 65-yard sprint on the second play from scrimmage.

DeVito completed 20-of-30 passes for 417 yards and three touchdowns, plus 121 yards rushing and two more touchdowns on 16 carries. Ramsey caught 12 passes for 249 yards and Miles Swisher had six receptions for 130 yards and two scores. Winters added 106 yard rushing and four touchdowns on 15 carries and as a team, the Whippets finished with 652 yards of total offense.

“We struggled to get pressure on their quarterback and that allowed time for receivers to get open,” Recker said.

While not the ending he had hoped for, Recker praised his seniors.

“I told the seniors that I appreciate that every time we challenged them with something this year they stepped up and did it,” he said. “They are a very special group and we are grateful for what they did for Van Wert football.”

Shelby (10-2) will face Glenville in the regional semifinals on Friday.

Scoring summary

First quarter

VW – Brylen Parker 65-yard run (kick blocked)

S – Skyler Winters 2-yard run (Casey Lantz kick)

VW – Brylen Parker 41-yard pass to Conner Campbell (Griff McCracken kick)

S – Skyler Winters 8-yard run (Casey Lantz kick)

VW – Brylen Parker 33-yard pass to Conner Campbell (Griff McCracken kick)

Second quarter

VW – Brylen Parker 1-yard run (Griff McCracken kick)

S – Brock Fisher 4-yard run (Casey Lantz kick)

VW – Brylen Parker 14-yard pass to Conner Campbell (Griff McCracken kick)

S – Brayden DeVito 14-yard run (Casey Lantz kick)

S – Brayden DeVito 64-yard pass to Miles Swisher (Casey Lantz kick)

Third quarter

S – Brayden DeVito 4-yard pass to Nic Eyster (Casey Lantz kick)

S – Skyler Winters 1-yard run (Casey Lantz kick)

S – Brayden DeVito 87-yard pass to Issaiah Ramsey (Casey Lantz kick)

Fourth quarter

S – Skyler Winters 3-yard run (Casey Lantz kick)

VW – Brylen Parker 59-yard pass to Conner Campbell (Griff McCracken kick)