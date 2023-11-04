T-birds pull away from Crestview 44-28

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

LIMA — It seemed as though No. 15 seed Crestview had seized momentum shortly before halftime of Friday’s Division VII Region 26 quarterfinal game, but it was short lived.

Hunter Jones intercepted Carson Parker’s pass and returned it 56 yards for a touchdown, giving the Knights a 14-9 advantage with just 54 seconds remaining in the first half. However, Lima Central Catholic’s Lausen Flores returned the ensuing kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown, giving the seventh seeded Thunderbirds a 16-14 lead going into halftime. From there, the hosts pulled away for a 44-28 victory at Spartan Stadium.

Hunter Jones speeds toward the end zone after an interception. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

The loss ended Crestview’s season at 7-5 under first year head coach Cole Harting.

“I want to thank our seniors,” Harting said. “They have provided such great leadership and they have helped elevate our program. As a first year head coach, they have made my transition about as smooth as possible. They truly will be missed.”

Parker added to Crestview’s lead early in the third quarter with a 19-yard touchdown run, but the Knights trimmed the lead to two, 23-21, when Braxton Leeth raced 71 yards for a touchdown on fourth and one on the next drive. Leeth tallied 100 yards on 12 carries.

The Thunderbirds seized control for good just over a minute later when Parker scored his third rushing touchdown of the night from three yards out, making it 30-21. Parker went on to finish with 20 carries for 80 yards and three scores, while completing 6-of-14 passes for 172 yards.

Matthew Quatman added touchdown runs of one and 24 yards in the fourth quarter, giving Lima Central Catholic a 44-21 advantage. Quatman finished with 14 carries for 104 yards and two touchdowns.

Bryson Penix scored from nine yards out with 1:11 left for the final margin.

“We had our opportunities tonight but just couldn’t finish, Harting said. “Against good teams if you don’t capitalize on your opportunities, it’s hard to overcome.”

Lima Central Catholic led 2-0 after the first quarter, with the safety coming when Quatman tackled Penix in the end zone. On the first play of the second quarter, Parker scored from four yards out. Isaac Kline made it a one point game, 9-8, when he went in from six yards out then added the two point conversion.

The Thunderbirds (8-3) will face McComb in the regional semifinals next Friday.

Scoring summary

First quarter

LCC (6:55) – Safety, Matthew Quatman tackedl Bryson Penix in the end zone

Second quarter

LCC (11:57) – Carson Parker 4-yard run (Matthew Quatman kick)

CV (8:38) – Isaac Kline 6-yard run (Isaac Kline run)

CV (0:54) – Hunter Jones 56-yard interception return (run failed)

LCC (0:40) – Lausen Flores 85-yard kickoff return (Matthew Quatman kick)

Third quarter

LCC (9:46) – Carson Parker 19-yard run (Matthew Quatman kick)

CV (7:34) – Braxton Leeth 71-yard run (Hayden Perrott kick)

LVV (6:27) – Carson Parker 3-yard run (Matthew Quatman kick)

Fourth quarter

LCC (5:41) – Matthew Quatman 1-yard run (Matthew Quatman kick)

LCC (3:20) – Matthew Quatman 24-yard run (Matthew Quatman kick)

CV (1:11) Bryson Penix 9-yard run Hayden Perrott kick)