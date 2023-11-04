VWHS to host Veterans Day assembly

VW independent staff/submitted information

Van Wert High School will honor local veterans on Friday, November 10, with a Veterans Day assembly. Students will read poems and recognize local veterans in attendance and the audience will be treated to a performance by the high school concert choir.

Local veterans, their families, and community members are invited to join the event, which is scheduled for 10:25 a.m. in the Niswonger Performing Arts Center Music Hall.

Should there be a two-hour delay, the event will start at the same time and place. Should there be a three-hour delay, however, the assembly will move to the high school gym with seating on the visitor’s side of the gymnasium and will begin at 11:25 a.m. If school is canceled, the assembly will follow suit.