Crestview falls to Calvert in regional finals

VW independent sports

ELIDA — No. 3 Tiffin Calvert ended No. 5 Crestview’s volleyball season in the Division IV regional finals at the Elida Fieldhouse on Saturday, as the Senecas swept the Lady Knights, 25-22, 25-20, 25-22.

In her final match, Cali Gregory finished with 25 assists, 11 digs and 10 kills. Adelyn Figley and Myia Etzler registered 13 and 12 kills and Ellie Kline had 11 digs.

Crestview finished the season 24-3, NWC, sectional and district champions, the regional runner-up.