Friday crash…

One person was transported to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital for treatment of injuries suffered in this crash in an alley near Franklin St. late Friday morning. The car was northbound in the alley when it went through a wire fence and struck a pile of scrap steel and went airborne before flipping on its top. The driver was trapped and was freed from the car by the Van Wert Fire Department. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer