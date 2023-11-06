Local retiree group to hold meeting

Submitted information

The Van Wert Chapter of PERI (Public Employees Retirees Inc.) will meet 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 15, at the Van Wert County Board of Elections Office, 1362 E. Ervin Rd, Van Wert.

The speaker for the meeting will be Deputy Adam Clark of the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Department. Election of officers will be held during this meeting.

Coffee time will begin at 9:30 a.m. All retirees and guests are welcome.