Local runners shine at state tourney

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

OBETZ — Van Wert junior Owen Scott established himself as one of Ohio’s top runners in Division II by finishing fifth at the OHSAA cross country state championships at Fortress Obetz on Saturday.

Scott easily shattered his previous personal best time by running the course in 15:42.80, just shy of the school record owned by Jared Fleming (15:42.0). His effort earned him All-Ohio status.

Van Wert’s Owen Scott ran to a fifth place finish at state on Saturday. Photo courtesy of Monica Campbell

“I thought Owen put together a fantastic race plan, which got him on the podium and just missed a school record,” Van Wert head coach Kimberly Laudick said. “He has had an incredible season and good news for us, he’s only a junior.”

As a team, the Cougars finished 17th out of 20 teams. Andrew Laudick finished 114th (17:23.60), followed by John Kramer (117th, 17:23.90), Rylan Miller (141st, 17:53.40) and Noah Spath (157th, 18:17).

“I thought the rest of the tam had a good day in a highly competitive race,” Laudick said. “We have laid a solid foundation for next season for the returning runners to be hungry, but we do lose four seniors, John Kramer, Rylan Miller, Freddy Behm and Cayden Laukhuf. I can’t thank them enough for their commitment to the program and their leadership to our underclassman.”

“We can all reflect back on this season and remember the successes to be proud of and most importantly, the memories of a great group of young men,” she added.

Marlington won the team championship, while Andrew Walton of Fairfield Union won the individual title with a time of 15:00.2.

Both Lincolnview cross country teams ran in the Division III state meet on Saturday, and what a day it was. It was the ninth trip in 11 years for the boys, and the first trip for the girls’ team since 2018.

The Lancers finished seventh overall, making them the highest placing team in Lincolnview school history. They were led by Conner Baldauf who placed 28th overall (16:24.9), earning him All-Ohio status. Rounding out the scoring for the boys was Evan Johns (72nd, 17:08.6), Kreston Tow (17:23.4), Myles Moody (17:41.7), Maddox Norton (130th, 18:00.7), Kaleb Denman (136th, 18:10.5), and Trace Klausing )148th, 18:23.0). The Lancers ended the season holding the fastest team average in school history (16:53), the fastest JV average in school history (18:35), and the individual school record holder in Baldauf (16:06).

“I am very proud of this team,” Linconlview head coach Matt Langdon said. “They set some really high goals early this summer and started the journey to accomplish those goals. They were able to meet almost each goal that they set.”

“A seventh place finish is the highest team place in school history and along with all of the team records and individual records, the 2023 boys team is undeniably the best in school history,” he added. “It has been an absolute joy coaching them and we are excited to see what we can do again next season with those that we have returning.”

NWC rival Columbus Grove won the team tile and Rittman’s Luke Snyder won the individual title (15:23.1).

The Lady Lancers finished 18th overall but in a very close team race, the girls were only 45 points from ninth place. They were led by sophomore Brynleigh Moody who placed 29th overall (19:23.1) and earned All-Ohio status. Moody is the current school record holder with a time of 19:04. Rounding out the scoring for the ladies was Ava Milligan (77th, 20:16.1), Keira Breese (144th, 21:33.4), Kassidy Hammons (148th, 21:40.2), Kendall Hoffman (151st, 21:49.4), Elyssa Renner (169th, 22:49.0) and Harper Reindel (172nd, 22:59.7). The girls team holds the school record for fastest team average which they ran three times this season (20:37).

“This girls team has come so far from last season,” Langdon said. “To put themselves in a position to be able to run in Columbus was a tremendous accomplishment. The race Saturday was much closer than the final results showed. We were only 45 points from the top 10.”

“The girls ran one of their best team races of the season, but given the nature of the state meet, other teams were able to add to our score and gain just enough separation. I am proud of how determined this team was to get to Columbus and for them to run their last race of the season in Obetz is something they will have forever.”

Minster won the team title and Rebecca Geiss of Heartland Christian won the individual title (17:55.0).