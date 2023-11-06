Monday Mailbag: Celina, Cougars, pick

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

This week’s Monday Mailbag features questions about the upcoming Celina-Tippecanoe playoff game, Van Wert’s football season and picking or not picking Crestview.

Q: Who are you taking in the Celina/Tippecanoe game? Tipp City’s strength of schedule is very comparable to Celina, maybe a little weaker. After Celina’s lights out game at Trotwood, this game should be rocking. Scott Miller, Celina

A: Check out Thursday’s Pigskin Pick’Em for the answer to your question.

As to strength of schedule, I’m not sure I agree. The Red Devils have played all Division II and Division III schools all year and the most impressive win was probably over Division II Troy, 13-12. That was the only loss of the year for the Trojans. The Miami Valley League is no slouch but nonetheless, Celina obviously played a challenging schedule as well.

I will say now I’m very impressed by Celina’s victory over playoff power Trotwood-Madison. The Rams are very accustomed to deep playoff runs but that didn’t seem to phase the Bulldogs.

Coach Brennan Bader has done a great job with this team and the program. In my book, he should be given strong consideration for Division III coach of the year honors.

Q: Now that the season is over, how do you view Van Wert’s football season? Was it a success or a disappointment? Name withheld upon request

A: In no way was it a disappointment. Is it disappointing that the season is over? It’s always tough when the season comes to an end before Week No. 15.

When you consider that Van Wert graduated literally about 95 percent its yardage and most of the offensive and defensive lines from the 2022 season, I’d say the 2023 season was a success.

Two of the teams the Cougars lost to (Celina and Wapakoneta) are still in the Division III Region 12 playoffs and the other team, St. Marys Memorial, just pushed Division IV Region 14 No. 1 seed Perkins to the limit on Friday. Obviously, Shelby is a very talented team as well and earned the No. 3 seed in Region 14.

As the season went on, a number of younger players saw varsity action and made an impact, which bodes well for the future. Speaking of the future, the junior varsity team went undefeated and while that doesn’t guarantee future success, it’s certainly encouraging.

To recap – in my book, 2023 was indeed successful.

Q: I’m curious why you picked Crestview to beat Calvert, then picked against them against Lima Central Catholic. How about a little support for the Knights? Name withheld upon request

A: You’re referring to Pigskin Pick’Em and I hear questions like this on a fairly frequent basis.

Yes, I picked Crestview to beat Calvert because the information I gathered and my knowledge of both teams told me it was a game the Knights could win the game. I did note they’d have to avoid turnovers and slow Calvert’s running game, two things they did.

Lima Central Catholic is a different type of team than Calvert, in terms of scheme, style of play, etc. It was a tough matchup for the Knights, who certainly hung with the Thunderbirds before falling.

Pigskin Pick’Em really has nothing to with support, although I do support all county athletic teams. It’s a feature that calls for me to pick the team I think will win, which isn’t always the team I would like to see win.

If you have a sports question or comment for the next Monday Mailbag, please email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.