Rose Rita Rodney

Rose Rita Rodney, 77, passed away on Monday, October 30, 2023.

Rose was born June 11, 1946, in Hicksville to Paul and Rita (Willitzer) Shininger. She was the oldest of seven children growing up on the family farm near Cecil.

Rose shared her gentle care and compassion with family, friends, and many people in her work as a registered nurse for over 40 years. She was an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and in the Van Wert community, and enjoyed volunteering her time to help others. She especially enjoyed helping at the church fish fries, working at the local thrift store, and ushering at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. Rose was also a member of the Red Hat Ladies which brought her much joy and many friendships. She loved playing games, especially word puzzles and Bunko. Rose was well traveled and met many people from around the world as a host for several exchange students. She loved children and was active in the lives of her many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and her great-great-niece and nephew.

Rose is survived by her siblings, Tony (Beth) Shininger and family of Sherwood, Bill (Carolyn) Shininger and family of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Connie Adams and family of Hicksville, Roxie (Bob) Timbrook and family of Hicksville, and sister-in-law Barb (Dick) Shininger and family, of Defiance.

Rose was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Rita Shininger; brothers, Dick Shininger and Allen Shininger, and a nephew, Dan Shininger.

Visitation will be private. A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 11, at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Van Wert.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Arrangements were entrusted to Brickner Funeral Home, Van Wert.