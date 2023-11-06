VWHS sets parent-teacher conferences

VW independent staff/submitted information

Van Wert High School Principal Chuck Rollins has announced that parent-teacher conferences for 2023-2024 will be held in the high school/middle school commons area from 4-8 p.m. Monday, November 20; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, November 21 (teachers will be on lunch break from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.), and Monday, February 19, from 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Parent-teacher conferences allow parents the opportunity to discuss their son or daughter’s progress with their child’s teachers. Members of the teaching staff welcome and encourage parents to visit the school during the scheduled hours.

Parents should plan to park in the far west parking lots to the back of the high school, and should enter through the high school gym entrance or middle school gym entrance.