The music of Queen…

The Niswonger will be rocking this Friday night when Kings Of Queen brings there highly acclaimed Queen tribute to Van Wert! Presented by Gary Taylor, this popular concert has been selling out venues across the United States. The Niswonger is no different as patrons have been clamoring for tickets to the experience and only 200 tickets remain.

The Kings Of Queen is the reigning Queen tribute band in the country, if not the world that gives everyone the opportunity to relive the magic of Freddie Mercury and Queen. Given that the lead has been dubbed as the reincarnated Freddie Mercury, frontman Emo Alaeddin honors him with a performance fit for the legendary artist. Supporting sponsors bringing the show are Advanced Insurance Group and Fuerst Family Chiropractic.

Sounding like Queen is not enough for this tribute band. Frontman Emo Alaeddin has a striking resemblance to Freddie Mercury. In addition, Alaeddin’s vocal tone and range make the live shows just like the real thing. Equally important to his vocals and looks are the costumes, which Alaeddin is known to change up to four times in one performance. After all, when it comes to stepping into the shoes of the greatest rockstar ever to walk the earth, authenticity is of the utmost importance.

Freddie Mercury and Queen’s music has lived on decades since their breakthrough thanks to the retro craze for their iconic songs. The playlist of Queen’s greatest hits includes Killer Queen, I Want To Break Free, The Show Must Go On, Under Pressure, Crazy Little Thing Called Love, Who Want To Live Forever, Somebody To Love, Don’t Stop Me Now, Fat Bottomed Girls, Bohemian Rhapsody, We Will Rock You and more. This Friday they will come to vibrant life in a performance that will blow the audience away.

In just their first year, The Kings of Queen have performed at the most reputable venues throughout the United States. Despite the diverse range of vocals on Queen records, The Kings of Queen possesses the ability to bring the authentic 4-part harmonies live to the stage. This makes the live performance a vintage showcase of the recorded treasures. Based in Orange County, CA, The Kings of Queen perform all of their vocal and instrumental parts live without any overdubs or vocal tracks.

This performance is a can’t miss spectacular of epic proportions! Tickets from $19 are still available at vanwertlive.com.