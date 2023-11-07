Convoy to honor veterans…

Pictured above are Convoy Community Foundation representatives Carl Etzler and Denise Frey presenting a check for $1,000 to the Village of Convoy Historical Society board members and Military Tribute Banner project team members Rose Wherry, Jan McIntosh, Suzy Stripe, and Jeff McIntosh. The military tribute banners will be purchased by family members to honor their loved ones who have served or are currently serving in the armed forces. They will be placed on Main St. in Convoy beginning Memorial Day, 2024, continuing until Veteran’s Day, 2024. Private donations and grants will help decrease the cost of the banners to families. Further details are forthcoming and will be made available to the public at the Village Of Convoy Historical Society’s Festival of Trees December 1-3. Photo submitted