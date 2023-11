Danfoss to honor company veterans

Submitted information

Danfoss in Van Wert will host a ceremony at 2 p.m. Friday, November 10, to celebrate Danfoss veterans.

Employees and their families are invited to join Danfoss officials at the flagpole for a flag raising ceremony, and the playing of Taps. Employees are invited to wear patriotic colors to say thank you to all who have served to protect our country.