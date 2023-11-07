Good news: pump prices still falling

VW independent staff/submitted information

Average gasoline prices in Ohio have fallen 1.6 cents per gallon in the last week, to an average of $3.13 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio. Prices in Ohio are 15.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 72.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 6.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.38 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio was priced at $2.63 per gallon on Sudnay, while the most expensive was $4.45 per gallon, a difference of $1.82 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.0 cents per gallon in the last week, to an average of $3.38. The national average is down 32.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 40.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“For the seventh straight week, we’ve seen the national average price of gasoline decline,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With cooler weather comes cooler gasoline prices, and as we inch closer to the Thanksgiving holiday, prices will continue to fall virtually coast to coast. Eight states are now seeing average gas prices below $3 per gallon.”

“While the national average is now at its lowest since March, the decline is likely to continue for at least another couple of weeks, with California likely soon falling below $5, while more states fall under $3,” he added. “Millions of Americans already have access to $2.99 per gallon or cheaper and I expect that number to continue to grow this week.”

Historical gasoline prices in Ohio and the national average going back ten years:

November 6, 2022: $3.86/g (U.S. Average: $3.78/g)

November 6, 2021: $3.29/g (U.S. Average: $3.41/g)

November 6, 2020: $2.06/g (U.S. Average: $2.10/g)

November 6, 2019: $2.55/g (U.S. Average: $2.64/g)

November 6, 2018: $2.49/g (U.S. Average: $2.72/g)

November 6, 2017: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.54/g)

November 6, 2016: $2.09/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)

November 6, 2015: $2.26/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

November 6, 2014: $2.89/g (U.S. Average: $2.94/g)

November 6, 2013: $3.19/g (U.S. Average: $3.22/g)