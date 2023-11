Local voter turnout near 50 percent

VW independent staff

As expected, voter turnout in Van Wert County was high for Tuesday’s general election.

Figures from the Van Wert County Board of Elections show 9,645 of the county’s 20,003 registered voters (48.2 percent) cast ballots. Of those, 3,105 were cast early while 6,114 voted on Election Day. 426 ballots were returned by mail.