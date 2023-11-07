Mobile food pantry set for Nov. 21

Submitted information

West Ohio Food Bank, a United Way of Van Wert County agency, will be distributing shelf stable food and produce at Trinity Friends Church, 605 N. Franklin St., Van Wert on Tuesday, November 21, from 9-11 a.m. or until food is gone. This mobile food drive will be a drive-thru only event.

You must have valid photo identification in order to receive food, only two households per vehicle, and must be at least 18 years of age.

Anyone with questions should call the United Way of Van Wert County office at 419.238.6689.