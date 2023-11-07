Random Thoughts: playoffs, upset, soccer

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The latest installment of Random Thoughts centers around football playoff seeds, a big upset, the game of the week, Ottoville soccer, and more divisions.

Low seeds

The lowest seeded teams remaining in the football playoffs are No. 13 seed Gnadenhutten Indian Valley, a team that will take on No. 1 seed and perennial power Steubenville in the Division IV Region 15 semifinals, and No. 12 seed Springfield, who will face top seeded Lewis Center Olentangy in the Division I Region 2 semifinals.

Big upset

Celina’s victory over Trotwood-Madison certainly turned heads in Division III Region 12. Another big challenge awaits in a team always seems to be in the playoffs, Tipp City Tippecanoe this Friday.

Best of luck to the Bulldogs.

Game of the week

While a number of intriguing playoff games are on tap this Friday, the game of the week may be in Division IV Region 16 between Clinton-Massie and Kettering Archbishop Alter, two longtime playoff powers.

Soccer

Best of luck to the Ottoville Big Green boys’ soccer team as they prepare for their first ever state tournament appearance.

The Big Green will face the Andrews Osborne Academy in the Division III state semifinals. The school is based in Willoughby, which is about 20 miles east of Cleveland. I’ve never heard of the school and it brings back memories of Willoughby Hills Cornerstone Christian, a team that Lincolnview fans remember all too well.

The Phoenix, as they’re called, are 16-0-1 this season and have outscored the opposition 104-11. Ottoville won’t back down though. The Big Green enter the semis 21-0-1 and have outscored opponents 90-10.

More divisions

How would you feel about more divisions in sports such as high school basketball? Don’t be surprised if the topic comes up for discussion sometime in the not-to-distant future.

As always, if you have thoughts or comments on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.