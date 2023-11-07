Ronald E. Lautzenheiser

Ronald E. Lautzenheiser, 84, of Van Wert, passed away Sunday evening, November 5, 2023, at Van Wert Manor of Van Wert.

Ron was born on February 15, 1939, in Indiana the son of Cleo L. and Elva Alice (Hoverman) Lautzenheiser, who both preceded him in death. He married the former Judith Y. Hunter on January 12, 1958, and together they shared 65 wonderful years of marriage.

He is survived by two sons, Douglas (Teri) Lautzenhieser of Mason, Ohio, and Eric Lautzenheiser of Van Wert, and a daughter, Jody (Richard) Merkle of Van Wert.

He was a proud grandpa of Matthew Lautzenheiser, Logan (Sarah) Lautzenheiser, Evan (Britney) Lautzenheiser, Abby (Derek) Stemen, and Troy (Ceirsten Dearborf) Merkle; great-grandfather of Natalie Lautzenheiser, Eliza, Leah, and Drew Stemen; brother to Jerry (Marilyn) Lautzenheiser, Bob (Connie) Lautzenheiser, and Steve (Ann) Lautzenheiser. He also had a sister-in-law, Janene Lautzenheiser and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Dale Lautzenheiser, a great-grandson, Allen Angel; and in-laws Edwin and Patty Hileman.

Ron graduated from Wren High School in 1957. After high school Ron entered the workforce and spent most of his career employed by Aeroquip, then Eaton Corp. Ron had attended Ohio City United Methodist Church. He loved spending time with his family and friends often playing dominos with them. Ron has also loved cheering on his favorite college teams, The Ohio State Buckeyes, and Indiana University.

A celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 11, at Ohio City United Methodist Church with Pastor Gary Ginter officiating. A luncheon will be proved at the church after the service. Burial will take place at Ohio City Woodlawn Cemetery.

