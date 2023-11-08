Accused killer captured…

A Van Wert man facing murder, voluntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter, strangulation and felonious assault charges has been apprehended out of state. According to Van Wert Police Doug Weigle, Larry Andrus Jr., 48, (pictured above) was caught this morning (Wednesday) by U.S. Marshals in Dade County, Florida. He was intercepted at a bus station. He’ll be transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility soon. The charges against Andrus are connected to the late September death of Ryan Watts, 59, of Van Wert. Photo submitted