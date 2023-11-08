Vernon L. Medaugh

Vernon L. Medaugh, 99, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away Monday morning, November 7, 2023, at Conventry Meadows Assisted Living in Fort Wayne.

He was born on February 28, 1924, in Van Wert, the son of Adrian Merl and Ruby Jane (Taylor) Medaugh, who both preceded him in death. He married the former Arbutus Gayheart on June 19, 1946, and she preceded him in death on July 22, 2005.

Family members include two daughters, Linda Smith Dunno and Deborah Baumert both of Fort Wayne; four grandchildren, Jason A Smith, Corey M. Baumert (Angel), Bryce A Smith (Wendy), and Derek L Baumert, and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, Vernon was preceded in death by three brothers and sisters-in-law, William (Betty) Olen Medaugh, Clifford (Georgiana) M. Medaugh, and Warren (Pat) Gaylord Medaugh, and a great-grandson, Cohen Christopher Smith.

Vernon was a 1942 graduate of Van Wert High School. He had worked at Carl A. Wrights until he started at Aeroquip where he retired in 1986. He and Arbutus moved to Leigh Acres, Florida where she passed in 2005, then Vernon moved up to Fort Wayne, Indiana, in 2010.

He was a World War II veteran of the U.S. Army. He began his military career in June of 1943. He was first deployed to Casablanca and Oran in North Africa. He was then in Naples, Italy with the 10th Combat Engineers and was hauling stone to fill pot holes on the road to Monte Cassino. In mid-January he joined the 3rd Infantry Division as a rifleman and later BAR man for the Anzio Beach Head. He was wounded twice on Anzio and was also hospitalized for trench foot. He returned to Anzio and joined in the assault on Rome. Later he was in the advance body for the invasion of southern France and advanced north between the Rome River and Switzerland joining the troops from Normandy and advanced into Germany. Vernon was again wounded in France.

As the war ended, Vernon was returned to Naples, Italy and assigned to the 18th Air Depot. Returning to the states, he was assigned to the Army Air Corp in Oklahoma City and Victoria, Kansas where he hauled fuel for B-29’s returning from the Pacific. Vernon was awarded three Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star.

Vernon was a member of the American Legion Post #178, Veterans of Foreign Wars #5803, and Disabled American Veterans Chapter #54, all of Van Wert and was also a Veterans Service Officer.

Funeral services will be held at 1q a.m., Saturday, November 11, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Pastor Randy Morrison officiating. There will be visiting hours 9 a.m. until the time of services on Saturday. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City where military rites will be conducted by the combined honor guard of the American Legion and V.F.W. Posts of Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: Disabled American Veterans Chapter #54.

