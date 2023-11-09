Crestview to host Veterans Day program

Submitted information

CONVOY — Crestview Middle/High School will hold a Veterans Day program from 8:30-10 a.m. Friday, November 10 in the school auditeria. It’s open to all veterans in the community. Guests will first enjoy donuts, coffee and entertainment by the high school choir and band. At 9:30 a.m. a “reverse walk through” will be held for students to stop by and thank the veterans in person.

Veterans should park in the lot outside of the auditeria and elementary gym and enter through doors 5, 6 or 7.