Elks donation…

Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, recently donated $881 to the Wren Volunteer Fire Department. The department used the money to purchase a Streamlight Portable Scene Light with AC/DC charger. This will be used to assist in lighting up a fire or vehicle crash scene at night. While deployed at a fire scene, the light can be used to light up the drop tank fill area or light the area of ground from the trucks to the structure fire to prevent injuries from other equipment or terrain.

Wren Fire Chief Michael R. Marchek is pictured with Lodge Community Service Grant Chairman Michael C. Stanley. Photo submitted

The money is distributed by the Ohio Elks Association in the form of a community service grant. The Ohio Elks Association receives money each year from the Elks National Foundation, a perpetual trust fund established in 1928 by the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. Contributions to the Foundation are made each year by close to one million Elks and their families and friends from more than 2,000 Elks Lodges across the United States, Guam, Puerto Rico and the Philippines.

Through the community service grants, Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197 has distributed $36,524.72 back into Van Wert County to assist the city, county and villages.