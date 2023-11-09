Full docket in Common Pleas Court

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Five sentencing hearings and six arraignments were among the cases handled this week by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court Judge Martin Burchfield.

Sentencings

Jacquelyn Forthman, 34, of Venedocia, was sentenced to three years of community control and 30 days in jail at a later date for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. In addition, she is to possess no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo random screens, mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

James W. Vibbert, 60, of Van Wert, was sentenced 90 days in jail with credit for 24 days already served for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

Corbin Cornelius, 23, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 180 days in jail on each of two counts of assault, fourth degree felonies, for a total of 360 days. He was given credit for 380 days already served and was ordered to pay court costs.

Jamal Pirani, 41, of Findlay, was sentenced to 18 months in prison with credit for 286 days already served for making a terrorist threat, a third degree felony. He was given credit for 286 days served and was ordered to pay court costs.

Nicholas Burgoon, 24, of Ohio City, was sentenced to three years of community control, 30 days in jail at a later date and 50 hours community service for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony and possession of drugs, a first degree misdemeanor. He must undergo substance abuse assessment and treatment, and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

Arraignments

Ryan Houser, 38, Rockford, entered a not guilty plea to aggravated murder, an unclassified felony; murder, an unclassified felony; tampering with evidence, a third degree felony, and having weapons under disability, a third degree felony. Judge Burchfield set bond at $1,000,000 cash or surety with electronic house arrest if released. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. November 22. See full story here.

Brandon Davis, 35, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to violating a protection order, a fifth degree felony. Bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety with electronic house arrest if released, and no contact with victim. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. November 22.

Kaden Ballard, 22, of Delphos, entered a not guilty to receiving stolen property, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. December 4.

Austin Campbell, 28, of Willshire, pleaded not guilty plea to aggravated assault, a fourth degree felony. He was released on surety bond along with electronic house arrest and a no contact order. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. December 4.

Sean Fondren, 52, of Ft. Wayne, entered a not guilty plea to receiving stolen property, a fourth degree felony. He was released on surety bond along with waiver of extradition. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. December 13.

Thomas Medford, 42, of Ohio City, pleaded not guilty plea to OVI, a felony of the fourth degree. Bond set at $50,000 cash or commercial surety and a pre-trial conference was set for 8:30 a.m. December 4. In a separate hearing, admitted to violating his probation by failure to report to probation.

Bond violations

Jack Buckner, 48, of Wren, admitted to violating his bond by failing to report to probation and court. Bond was set at $95,000 cash or surety and a pre-trial hearing was set for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 29.

Brian Cutlip, 40, of Van Wert, admitted violating his bond by failing to report to probation and a court hearing, and failing a drug test. His bond was revoked and Judge Burchfield set new bond at $10,000 cash or surety and scheduled a pre-trial conference for 8 a.m. Wednesday, November 22.

Jason Mitchell, 49, of Van Wert, admitted violating his bond/intervention in lieu by failing to complete treatment. His bond and intervention were revoked and new bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for 10 a.m. December 13.

Plea changes

Bobby Burnett, 28, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.

Gary Hough, 52, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty of having weapons under disability, a third degree felony. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for 9 a.m. January 3.