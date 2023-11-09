Jeffery ”Adam” Craft

Jeffrey “Adam” Craft, 39, of Bronson, Michigan, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

He was born April 3, 1984, in Van Wert to Jeffrey R. Craft and Lori Hunter, who both preceded him in death.

Adam Craft

Adam loved making others laugh – whether it be with his quick-wittedness or the shock of an inappropriate joke. He had a knack for humor and could always bring a smile to anyone’s face. Despite his ornery nature, he had the biggest heart and most sensitive soul, which could be seen through the glint of his sparkling green eyes. He strived to see the best in everyone.

Adam is survived by his two daughters, Javyn and Jyrzee Craft; his paternal grandmother, Karen Craft; his maternal grandmother, Lillie Hunter; his brothers, Travis Craft and Aaron Crowle; a sister, Dallas Tharrington; his stepmother, Susie Craft; stepbrother, Luke Tracy; stepsister, Joy Keesler, and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Benjamin F. Craft; maternal grandfather, James Hunter, and cousin, Joshua VanMetre.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 11, at the Church on the Horizon in Van Wert.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorial contributions be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention at afsp.org.

Adam will be remembered for his humor, his orneriness, his kindness, and the example he set for those around him of acceptance and understanding for others. He touched the lives of many and will be deeply missed by all those who knew him and loved him. May his soul have finally found the peace he’s always deserved.