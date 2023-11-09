Lincolnview students visit state offices

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — The current events class from Lincolnview recently took their annual trip to Columbus and toured the Ohio Statehouse, the Thomas Moyer Ohio Judicial Center and the Statewide Terrorism Analysis and Crime Center, otherwise known as the Fusion Center.

The student’s tour of the Capitol Square complex included the Ohio Statehouse, the Senate Building, and the Atrium. And even though the Ohio Senate was not in session, the students were still able to speak with Senator Rob McColley. Keeping with tradition, everyone enjoyed a lunch in the historic State Dining Room.

LIncolnview students learned quite a bit about state government during a recent trip to Columbus. Photos submitted

While visiting the Moyer Judicial Center, home of the Ohio Supreme Court, the students were inspired by the art deco murals, bronze sculptures, and the majesty of the Grand Concourse and Courtroom. The class visited the Court’s Visitor Education Center and learned about a variety of courtroom settings, and a enjoyed the Center’s award-winning exhibit, “Identity on Trial,” which teaches about the increasingly important role of scientific evidence presented in courtroom trials.

While at the state’s Fusion Center, students participated in a simulation for a response readiness to an emergency situation. Also, students sat in on a case study that include joint cooperation between the Department of Homeland Security and the Columbus Police Department.

This annual visit to Ohio’s capital allows Lincolnview students to experience the everyday workings of our state government and see firsthand that the buildings they visit, while historic, are working offices.