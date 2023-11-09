Moody resigns as Lancer soccer coach

VW independent sports

After nine seasons of leading the Lincolnview soccer program, Anson Moody is stepping down as head coach.

Anson Moody

He made the announcement in a social media post on Tuesday.

“After nine seasons, I’ve made a difficult deicision to resign as head coach,” Moody wrote. “It has been an honor. I appreciate the opportunities that I have had here and will always cherish the memories and the relationships that have been made and the records that have been broken.”

Moody also thanked his players, parents, grandparents and fans.

Lincolnview finished the 2023 season 10-6-1, and Moody was named Northwest Conference Coach of the Year.