Pigskin Pick’Em: regional semifinals

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Unfortunately, the season came to an end for Van Wert and Crestview last Friday but the show, or Pigskin Pick’Em, must go on. As long as there are teams from the NWC, MAC, WBL or if Lima Central Catholic still going in the playoffs, Pigskin Pick’Em will continue.

Last week I went 11-1, with Celina/Trotwood-Madison being the only incorrect pick. That takes my overvall record to 192-41, or 82.4 percent. 10 area games are on this week’s slate and at least half of them could be barnburners.

Games of the Week

Division III Region 12

Hamilton-Badin (12-0) vs. Wapakoneta (10-2)

Wow. Talk about a tough one to pick. My initial thought was to go with the undefeated Rams, but Wapakoneta is on an absolute roll right now. Since losing the first two games of the season, the Redskins have dominated every single opponent on the schedule. I hope I’m wrong, I’d love to see Wapakoneta win the game but I’m sticking with my first thought.

The pick: Hamilton-Baden

Tipp City Tippecanoe (10-2) vs. Celina (10-2)

Another tough one. I’m thrilled that the Bulldogs are in this spot. I didn’t think they’d get by Trotwood-Madison and obviously I was very wrong. Honestly, I think Tippecanoe is the favorite here. Some might disagree but their schedule is on par, if not slightly tougher than Celina’s. It feels like I should pick the Red Devils to win. However, I’m not going to do it. The Bulldogs find a way to win and move on to the regional finals.

The pick: Celina

Division VI Region 22

Columbus Grove (10-2) vs. Carey (10-2)

A toss-up game and it’s fair to note I haven’t done well picking Columbus Grove games this year. It feels like whatever I picked the opposite would happen. I took some good natured razzing about my week 10 pick in the Bluffton game. But back to this game…both teams are battle tested and both teams play good solid football. I don’t think this will be a high scoring game. I’ve been leaning toward Columbus Grove all week and that’s the direction I’m going.

The pick: Columbus Grove

Bluffton (11-1) vs. Ottawa Hills (11-1)

Yes, I have this listed as a Game of the Week but I’ll get to the point – Bluffton wins. With all due respect, the Pirates have played a far tougher schedule and are battle tested and ready for this game. It will take Ottawa Hills’ best game and Bluffton’s worst game for an upset.

The pick: Bluffton

Division VII Region 26

Lima Central Catholic (8-3) vs. McComb (9-2)

A very intriguing matchup to say the least. After a 2-3 start, the Thunderbirds have won six straight. McComb was ranked as high as No. 4 in the state earlier in the season. One could easily argue this is a toss up game. I feel like whichever way I pick is going to be wrong because I can see either team winning this one. After a coin flip, I’m going with the Thunderbirds.

The pick: Lima Central Catholic

Division VII Region 28

Ansonia (12-0) vs. St. Henry (5-7)

Can they do it again? Can St. Henry advance on in the playoffs as the No. 14 seed in Region 28? I’m going back to the strength of schedule thing because I think it’s a factor in playoff games. St. Henry has played a far superior schedule, which explains a 3-7 regular season. It’s also a battle tested (I’ve used that term a lot this week) Redskin team. While I think Ansonia is more than capable of winning this one, I’m leaning toward the MAC team.

The pick: St. Henry

Best of the Rest

Division V Region 18

Coldwater (11-1) vs. Edison (11-1): Coldwater

Division VI Region 24

Anna (7-5) vs. New Madison Tri-Village (11-1): Anna

Versailles (10-2) vs. Cincinnati Country Day (12-0): Versailles

Division VII Region 28

Marion Local (12-0) vs. Minster (10-2): Marion Local