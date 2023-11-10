Charles Robert (Bob) Elder

Charles Robert (Bob) Elder, 81, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, November 9, 2023, at Homestead Memory Care Facility of Van Wert.

Bob was born July 18, 1942, in Van Wert to Charles Everett Elder and Louise V. (Baxter) Elder, who both preceded him in death. He married his high school sweetheart the former Marilyn L. (Crates) Elder on January 19, 1963. Together they shared 60 wonderful years of marriage.

Bob Elder

He is survived by two sons, Greg (Denise) Elder and Troy (Rhonda) Elder; proud grandpa to nine grandchildren, Brooks (Kennedy) Elder, Mackenzie Elder, Logan Elder (Tori Beebe), Dr. Alec (Dr. Grayson) Elder, Breigh Elder (Kayla Gilhousen), Alexis Kirk, Chris (Cheryl) Kirk, Zack Burkhammer and Brandon Clark; 14 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by a sister, Jane (Ed) Taylor of Convoy; two sisters-in-law, Barbara (David) Young and Carolyn Bridges.

He was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Jacqueline (Don) Nofer; brother-in-law, Don Bridges; and a grandson, Andrew M. Elder.

Bob graduated from Van Del High School in 1960 and from International Business College in Ft. Wayne in 1963. He had worked at General Electric Company in Fort Wayne for 37 years before retiring in July of 2001. Bob was an avid golfer and loved to fish at Lake Erie with his cousin Bob Snyder. He played many rounds of golf with his wife and sons, often taking them on golf trips with his brother and sister-in-law Don and Carolyn Bridges. He enjoyed being with his sons and grandchildren and going to the grandkids sporting events. Bob was a avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes football and basketball teams and he had actually played baseball and basketball in high school for the Van-Del Rockets.

A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, November 19, with visitation from 1-3 p.m. at Convoy United Methodist Church. Dinner will be provided after the service. A private family service will be held at I. O. O. F Cemetery at a later date.

Preferred memorials: Convoy United Methodist Church.

Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded at cowanfuneralhome.com, Tribute Wall.