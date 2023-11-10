Dackin nominated for state post

COLUMBUS — A man with area ties will be considered to lead Ohio’s education department.

Governor Mike DeWine has announced he will nominate Stephen D. Dackin as Director of the Department of Education and Workforce.

It’s the second time Dackin has been picked to lead the education department. The Ohio Board of Education selected Dackin in May, 2022, but he resigned shortly before taking the job amid an ethics probe. Dackin was on the board and was involved in the hiring process. He was asked by the DeWine administration to apply for the job.

Stephen Dackin

“Steve Dackin has a broad base of experience that will benefit Ohio’s continued efforts to create a transformative education system that provides the resources and support for students and serves as a pipeline of talented young people to Ohio employers, colleges, universities, and career and technical education centers, helping every Ohioan live up to their God-given potential,” said Governor DeWine. “I look forward to working with Steve in this new role once confirmed by the Ohio Senate.

Dackin served as a Member-at-Large on the Ohio State Board of Education. He also recently served as Superintendent of School and Community Partnerships at Columbus State Community College, where he managed the college’s creation of a workforce pipeline between K-12 school districts, higher education institutions, employers, and community stakeholders.

Dackin’s career experience also includes serving local school districts as a teacher in Elida Local Schools and Upper Scioto Valley Local Schools, a principal at Elida High School and Reynoldsburg High School, and an administrator at Reynoldsburg City Schools, Westerville City Schools, and the Ohio Department of Education.

Dackin graduated from both Ohio Northern University and the University of Dayton.

The Director of the Department of Education and Workforce must be confirmed by the Ohio Senate prior to assuming the role.