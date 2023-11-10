Issue 2 passed, but it doesn’t go into effect immediately

It’ll be months before non-medical marijuana is sold at dispensaries around Ohio. Ohio Department of Commerce photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

COLUMBUS — While 57 percent of Ohioans cast ballots in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana in the Buckeye State, it’s not yet legal in Ohio.

Results from Tuesday’s election show the majority of Ohio voters in Tuesday’s election approved State Issue 2, which legalizes the possession and use of marijuana by those 21 and over. It also legalizes the sale of marijuana by state-licensed dispensaries and it allows the state to create the Division of Cannabis Control, under the umbrella of the Ohio Department of Commerce.

However, non-medical marijuana is not yet available to buy in dispensaries, and there are no entities licensed to sell it in Ohio. While the initiated statute from Tuesday’s election will take effect December 6, it will likely be summer, 2024 before the Division of Cannabis Control completes the rules and licensing process for non-medical cannabis. Sales of it won’t begin until licenses are issued and facilities are certified.

In addition, individuals 21 and older are not allowed to purchase marijuana in other states, such as Michigan, and bring it into Ohio. Federal law prohibits traveling across state lines with marijuana.

It will allow adults age 21 and older to buy and possess 2.5 ounces of cannabis and 15 grams of concentrates.

It will allow Ohioans age 21 and older to grow up to six plants individually and no more than 12 in a household with multiple adults.

Cannabis products will be taxed at 10 percent, with revenue going toward administrative costs, addiction treatment programs, municipalities with dispensaries, and a social equity and jobs program.

Employers will be able to develop their own policies for marijuana, such as rules around drug testing and use while on the job.

Recreational marijuana will still remain illegal federally as a schedule I drug.

The Ohio Department of Commerce has put together a comprehensive FAQ about non-medical marijuana. To see it click here.