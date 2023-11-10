Majority of school issues pass statewide

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Voters across Ohio approved 69 percent of the school tax issues on the November 7 general election ballot.

The passage of 115 of 167 issues marked a slight decrease from the 2022 general election, when voters approved 87 of 120 school tax issues for a passage rate of 73 percent

Renewal school tax proposals continue to enjoy majority support from the public, with 93 of the 99 issues passing for a 94 percent passage rate in a slight increase from last year’s 91 percent passage rate for similar measures. Locally, 66 percent of Lincolnview Local Schools voters approved a five year, 2.5 mill renewal for permanent improvements.

“We are very excited for Lincolnview Local Schools to see that our community voted to renew our permanent improvement levy this past Tuesday,” Superintendent Jeff Snyder said. “This shows the Lincolnview Board of Education, administration, faculty, and support staff that we do a great job in taking care of our school facilities for our students to learn in each and every day.”

“Since 1974 we’ve had this levy renewed every five years and it’s an opportunity for the voters to tell us how well we maintain our buildings & grounds and also the items we purchase to help with that process. We’re ecstatic that they feel confident in our decision-making and we’re excited for the next five years to continue to renovate and add onto our facilities like we’re doing now (and) and make necessary improvements with our facilities along the way. Lastly, we are really appreciative to our Lincolnview community and the support they give to Lincolnview Local Schools.”

32 percent of new school tax requests were approved on Tuesday, with 22 of 46 issues passing.

“OSBA congratulates the school districts and communities whose tax issues passed,” said Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) Director of Legislative Services Jennifer Hogue. “Tuesday’s results show that communities realize the significance of their public schools. Those districts that were unsuccessful will face challenges in meeting the educational needs of their students and must continue to reach out to voters and explain how crucial local funding is for their students.”

For district-by-district details on current and past elections, visit OSBA’s online database of school tax issues here.