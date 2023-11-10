Operation Christmas Child to begin soon

VW independent staff/submitted information

More than 4,500 locations, including one in Van Wert and another in Celina, will open to collect Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts for the Samaritan’s Purse project. Volunteers are preparing to collect shoebox gifts during National Collection Week, which is set for November 13-20.

Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts—filled with school supplies, personal care items and fun toys—to children worldwide since 1993. In 2023, Operation Christmas Child hopes to collect enough shoeboxes to reach another 11 million children.

Anyone can pack a shoebox. Individuals, families, and groups still have time to transform empty shoeboxes into fun gifts. The project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God’s love to children in need. Find a step-by-step guide on the How to Pack a Shoebox webpage.

“Children around the world need to know that God loves them and there is hope,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “A simple shoebox gift opens the door to share about the true hope that can only be found in Jesus Christ.”

Participants can find the nearest drop-off location and hours of operation as they make plans to drop off their shoebox gifts. The online lookup tool is searchable by city or ZIP code. Signs at each location will identify the drop-off. Among the locations:

Van Wert – Calvary Evangelical

10686 Van Wert Decatur Road

Monday, November 13: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tuesday, November 14: 5-7 p.m.

Wednesday, November 15: 3-5 p.m.

Thursday, November 16: 5-7 p.m.

Friday, November 17: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Saturday, November 18: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sunday, November 19: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, November 20: 9-11 a.m.

Celina – Grand Lake United Methodist Church-St. Pauls Campus

119 E. Fulton Street

Monday, November 13: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, November 14: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, November 15: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Thursday, November 16: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Friday, November 17: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 18: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sunday, November 19: 12-3 p.m.

Monday, November 20: 8-11 a.m.