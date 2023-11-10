Post to Findlay…

Lincolnview varsity softball player Taylor Post recently signed her letter of intent to play softball at the University of Findlay. Post has served as the ace of the Lancer pitching staff since her freshman season, when she pitched the Lancers to their first ever regional semi-final appearance. Over the last three seasons Lincolnview has played in two regional tournaments and the state championship game (2021). During that time, Post has accounted for 43 pitching wins (a school record). Individually, Post has been named 1st Team All-NWC three times, Honorable Mention All-NW District twice and 1st All-NW District and Honorable Mention All Ohio in 2023. She’s pictured with her parents Amy and Brian and brothers Nicholas and Brayden. Photo submitted