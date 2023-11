Taking shape…

Thanks to the help of volunteers, Christmas at Fountain Park is taking shape. Setup will continue from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, November 11 and 18, and from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, November 12 and 19. Volunteers are welcome to help on any of those days. The annual display will open on Wednesday, November 22. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent