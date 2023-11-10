Two car crash…

These two cars sustained significant damage in a collision at Ohio 118 and Wren Landeck Road late Thursday afternoon. The Ford Fusion (below) was eastbound on Wren Landeck and didn’t see the 1971 Ford Maverick (above) and was struck on the passenger side. The driver of the Maverick was transported to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital. The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated the crash and the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Department directed traffic at the scene. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer