VWCT to kick off holiday season

Sorry! Wrong Chimney!, a hilarious mix of holiday chaos and mistaken identities, will start Van Wert Civic Theatre’s holiday season November 30, December 1-2 and 7-10.

Moonlighting as Santa, a fur coat surprise, a suspected other woman – David Tuttle has quite the festive adventure on his hands. Add some hypnotism, the notorious Santa burglar Kris Kringle. his gun-toting fiancee, and a confused police officer and you have an evening of laughter and holiday merriment.

Pictured are (front row): Nick Long, Reese Horstman, Gabrielle Emerick and Austin Sheets. Second row: Laura Ridenour and Ed Eichler. Back row: Taylor Hesseling. Photo courtesy of Jan Miller

Jan Miller, in her directorial debut, has put together an outstanding cast featuring Nick Long as David Tuttle, Reese Horstman as Samantha Tuttle, Gabrielle Emerick as Natalie Weldon, Austin Sheets as William Weldon, Laura Ridenour as Shelia, Ed Eichler as Kris Kringle and Taylor Hesseling as the police officer.

Tickets can be purchased now at vwct.org or by calling the box office at 419.238.9689.