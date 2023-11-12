Regional championship sites announced
COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the football regional final playoff pairings Sunday afternoon, with neutral sites hosting fourth-round games at 7 p.m. this Friday, November 17. The higher seeded team is the designated home team throughout the regional playoffs.
The list includes a rematch of two NWC teams, Columbus Grove and Bluffton, in Division VI, Region 22. They’ll meet at Findlay’s Donnell Stadium. Celina will face Hamilton-Badin in the Division III Region 12 championship game at Trotwood-Madison’s Miami Valley Hospital Valley Sportsplex. MAC teams Coldwater, Versailles, Anna and Marion Local will also compete for regional championships.
Neutral sites receive a hosting stipend from the OHSAA and also keep revenue from concessions, parking, 50-50 raffles and program sales. In addition, the OHSAA pays for the officials. A team’s regional seed, state rank and overall record do not factor into the decisions on neutral site locations.
Without schools being willing to host games, the OHSAA would not be able to use neutral sites. Many factors go into determining locations for each game, and rarely can a site be found that is exactly halftime between the two schools. Once a potential site is determined, the school must be available and willing to host a game on the requested night.
Later this week the OHSAA will announce how the regional champions will be paired for the state semifinals on Friday, November 24. The state championship games are November 30, December 1 and 2 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.
Regional championship matchups, sites
Division I
Region 1
1 Lakewood St. Edward (11-1) vs. 6 Medina (9-3) at Parma Byers Field at Robert Boulton Stadium
Region 2
6 Dublin Coffman (9-3) vs. 12 Springfield (8-5) at Hilliard Darby High School
Region 3
2 Hilliard Bradley (12-1) vs. 4 Upper Arlington (10-3) at Historic Crew Stadium
Region 4
3 Wester Chester Lakota West (11-2) vs. 5 Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (9-4) at Mason Tri-Health/Beacon Stadium
Division II
Region 5
1 Akron Archbishop Hoban (11-1) vs. 2 Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (12-1) at University of Akron InfoCision Stadium
Region 6
1 Avon (13-0) vs. 3 Medina Highland (11-2) at Strongsville Pat Catan Stadium
Region 7
1 Massillon Washington (13-0) vs. 3 Uniontown Green (10-3) at North Canton Hoover Memorial Stadium
Region 8
1 Cincinnati Anderson (12-1) vs. 3 Cincinnati Withrow (12-1) at Cincinnati Princeton Jake Sweeney Automotive Stadium
Division III
Region 9
1 Youngstown Ursulina (13-0) vs. 7 Chardon (10-3) at Ravenna Portage Community Bank Stadium, Harry Gilchrist Field
Region 10
1 Toledo Central Catholic (13-0) vs. 3 Tiffin Columbian (11-2) at Clyde Robert J. Bishop Jr. Stadium
Region 11
1 Columbus Bishop Watterson (12-1) vs. 7 Bellefontaine (11-2) at Marion Ohio Health Field at Harding Stadium
Region 12
1 Hamilton Badin (13-0) vs. 6 Celina (11-2) at Trotwood-Madison Miami Valley Hospital SportsPlex
Division IV
Region 13
1 Canton South (13-0) vs. 6 Struthers (10-3) at Tallmadge Larry Bagnoli Stadium
Region 14
1 Sandusky Perkins (12-0) vs. 2 Cleveland Glenville (10-2) at Elyria Mercy Field at Ely Stadium
Region 15
1 Steubenville (12-1) vs. 2 Thornville Sheridan (12-1) at New Philadelphia Quaker Stadium
Region 16
4 Kettering Archbishop Alter (10-3) vs. 6 Cincinnati Wyoming (12-1) at Monroe Hornet Stadium
Division V
Region 17
1 Perry (13-0) vs. 2 Canfield South Range (12-1) at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium
Region 18
1 Liberty Center (13-0) vs. 6 Coldwater (12-1) at Lima Spartan Stadium
Region 19
4 Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (11-1) vs. 7 Wheelersburg (9-3) at Athens Joe Burrow Stadium
Region 20
1 Germantown Valley View (12-1) vs. 2 Waynesville (11-2) at Springboro CareFlight Field at Watkins Stadium
Division VI
Region 21
1 Kirtland (12-1) vs. 3 Mogadore (10-2) at Macedonia Nordonia Boliantz Stadium
Region 22
1 Columbus Grove (11-2) vs. 2 Bluffton (12-1) at Findlay Donnell Stadium
Region 23
1 Sugarcreek Garaway (13-0) vs. 2 West Jefferson (12-1) at Zanesville Sulsberger Stadium
Region 24
2 Versailles (11-2) vs 8 Anna (8-5) Sidney Memorial Stadium
Division VII
Region 25
1 Dalton (11-1) vs. 2 Danville (13-0) at Dover Crater Stadium
Region 26
5 Hamler Patrick Henry (11-2) vs. 6 McComb (11-2) at Napoleon Buckenmeyer Stadium
Region 27
1 Reedsville Eastern (12-1) vs. 3 Caldwell (10-3) at Vincent Warren Warrior Stadium
Region 28
1 Maria Stein Marion Local (13-0) vs. 2 Ansonia (13-0) at Piqua High School Alexander Stadium
