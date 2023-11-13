Contest winners…

The Middle Point Lions Club has announced the winners of this year’s Peace Poster contest. Of the many fine projects created by students of Lincolnview Elementary art teacher Melissa Stork, two were selected as local contest winners. Winning first place was Ryder Ingledue (left). His poster will move on to judging at the Ohio Lions District OH1 level. Second place was awarded to Andrie Schaadt (right). Both artists received cash awards and certificates from the Middle Point Lions Club. Photo submitted