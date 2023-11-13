Homeless man jailed for vandalizing Brumback Library

These two windows at the Brumback Library were broken out on Saturday. A man has been charged with vandalism. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A felony charge has been filed against a homeless man accused of causing thousands of dollars worth of damage at Brumback Library in Van Wert over the weekend.

Todd J. Bruseau, 48, who told investigating officers that he was residing at the Haven of Hope, is currently charged with vandalism, a fifth degree felony. In an emailed statement, Jamie Ramos, Executive Director of Haven of Hope, said Bruseau was no longer staying at the shelter when the incident occurred.

The vandalism occurred at approximately 6 a.m. Saturday. According to Police Chief Doug Weigle, Bruseau used a flag pole to break two windows on the front of the W. Main St. library, and he’s accused of causing damage to several bubble lamps and glass to a flood light.

The two damaged windows were boarded up on Saturday.

Weigle said there’s no indication Bruseau entered the library. After his arrest, he was taken to the Van Wert County Correctional Center.

A police report indicated Bruseau said he had thrown the flag through the library window because “it had said derogatory things towards Vanna White and her office.”

The library was closed on Saturday. In a Facebook post, Brumback Library officials said “Due to an incident at the Brumback Library overnight, we have decied it would be best for the main library to be closed today. We apologize for the inconvenience and ask you to check back for further details.”

A sign on the back entrance the building said the library would reopen today.

The vandalism charge against Bruseau could be upgraded once a final damage estimate is complete.