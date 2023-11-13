Leaf pickup continues in Van Wert

VW independent staff

Leaf pick up in Van Wert is underway and will continue weekly, with the last day of pick up being December 8.

Leaves should be put in paper biodegradable bags and placed curbside by 7 a.m. each Monday. If leaves are not placed in paper biodegradable bags and by the curb, they will not be picked up.

There is no break down from ward to ward so residents should make sure leaves are out by 7 a.m., each Monday.

Brush will not be picked up.