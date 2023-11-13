Monday Mailbag: playoffs, Eggerss, more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

This week’s Monday Mailbag features questions about public vs. private schools, Eggerss Stadium and the playoffs, any team beating Glenville, pick one, and Michigan.

Q: What happened to Ottoville’s soccer team was a travesty. It’s absolutely not fair that those boys had to face a team of hand-picked soccer stars at the state tournament. Isn’t it about time the OHSAA did something about this? Name withheld upon request

A: First of all, let’s congratulate Ottoville on an outstanding and record setting boys’ soccer season. It was the first ever Big Green soccer team to qualify for state.

To answer your question, you’re not alone with your thoughts and it can be disheartening to see a group of local kids fall to a group of what amounts to all-star players. I do like the fact that Ottoville hung with Andrews Osborne Academy (annual tuition, room and board, approximately $64,000) in the Division III state semifinals. That doesn’t lessen the sting of a loss in the state semifinals but it does show how talented and cohesive Ottoville’s team was.

The topic of split public/private tournaments has been brought up many times over the years. It’s been voted down at least twice by member schools of the OHSAA and honestly, I’m not sure it’s the answer. Why not?

It’s possible (and many say probable) that the private and parochial schools would split off and form their own association, free of OHSAA rules. If you think the imbalance is bad now, think about how it would be if a separate group had it’s own rules and wasn’t under the umbrella of the OHSAA.

I know other schools have split playoffs and tournaments and it’s not necessarily all it’s cracked up to be.

OHSAA’s competitive balance program was supposed to address some of the problem and in some ways it has, but it appears it needs some tweaking. I say that because Richmond Heights and Glenville, both public schools with open enrollment, somehow remain Division IV in basketball and football respectively.

I wish there was a simple fix but if there was, it would have been implemented a long time ago.

Q: Do you ever think there will be a neutral site playoff game played at Van Wert’s football stadium? Where do you rank Van Wert’s stadium in the WBL? Name withheld upon request

A: It’s possible that once the upgrades are complete, including locker rooms and the press box, it could happen but as it stands right now, there may be one hurdle – parking. It can be a challenge at well attended games at Eggerss Stadium and that’s one of the factors the Ohio High School Athletic Association factors in when considering neutral playoff sites.

Hosting playoff games is a great way to showcase a school’s facilities but it’s not nearly the moneymaker people think it is. In some ways, it’s almost a labor of love. The vast majority of the money goes to the OHSAA. The school gets a rental fee and can keep concession, 50-50 and parking money but that’s it.

A number of schools have stopped doing it simply because of the time and work involved and believe me, it takes a lot of effort to host a playoff game.

This is a case of time will tell.

As far as ranking WBL stadiums, I’ll just come out and say Defiance’s Fred Brown Stadium is at the top, and Wapakoneta and St. Marys Memorial have great facilities as well. Ask me again when improvements are done at Eggerss Stadium. The improvements already made are a huge upgrade and there’s more to come.

Q: After watching Shelby beat Van Wert in the playoffs, I thought Shelby had a real shot at beating Glenville. Is there any team left in Division IV that has a shot of doing it? Name withheld upon request

A: I don’t think so. If I absolutely had to pick one I might say Perkins but I certainly wouldn’t bet any money on it. Some people think that game will be close but I’m not among them. They’ll play for the regional championship this Friday night and honestly, I don’t think it will be very close.

I might have said a matchup with Clinton-Massie could have been interesting (at least for a little while) simply because the wishbone offense can cause problems for opponents, but the Falcons lost to Kettering Archbishop Alter, so they’re out.

I’ve said all along that I think Glenville will roll to another Division IV title and I’m standing by that.

Q: If you’re a neutral fan and you had to buy a ticket for one of this Friday’s playoff games, which one would you pick: Columbus Grove vs. Bluffton or Coldwater vs. Liberty Center? Name withheld upon request

A: Wow. That’s a tough one and that’s why I don’t like all divisions playing on one night. But that’s a discussion for a different time.

I’m afraid I don’t have an answer for you, outside of you can’t go wrong with either one. Both should be extremely competitive games.

Q: Michigan has threatened to leave the Big 10. Do you think that will actually happen? Name withheld upon request

A: Um, no. It’s a thinly veiled but very empty threat, if you can even call it that.

This is what it breaks down to in simple terms. Michigan is upset with the Big 10’s handling of the sign stealing scandal, has tried to deflect by saying everyone does it (they might be right but if so, others apparently aren’t doing it as blatently), goes to court for an injunction (surprisingly, a ruling didn’t come as quickly as they thought), and then it’s “leaked” that they’ve broached the subject of leaving the Big 10.

Let me get this straight – a hand was caught in the cookie jar and now there’s at least a mention of leaving the Big 10. For where? It’s not just the football team, it would be all athletic teams. I’ll wait for a realistic answer.

Also, what’s going to happen when the NCAA completes its own investigation, whenever that may be, and levies a possible punishment? Is Michigan going to “threaten” to leave the NCAA?

As always, if you have a question or comment for the next Monday Mailbag, please email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.