Number of jobless claims filed is up

VW independent staff/submitted information

This week, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) provided updated data on unemployment claims filed in Ohio the week of October 29-November 4. These statistics were shared with the U.S. Department of Labor.

Ohioans filed 6,464 initial unemployment claims last week, which was 558 more than the previous week. Approximately 1,877 of those have been flagged for more stringent identity verification, to ensure they are not fraudulent.

Ohioans filed 38,116 continued unemployment claims last week, which was 604 more than the previous week. The total number of claims filed from October 29-November 4 was 44,580.

ODJFS works in partnership with local workforce development boards and local staff to provide employment and training services at 88 OhioMeansJobs centers throughout the state. Individuals can visit OhioMeansJobs.com or contact their local OhioMeansJobs center to find and apply for job openings, take skill and career interest assessments, create or improve their resumes, and practice interviewing.

Employers can contact their nearest OhioMeansJobs center to get help finding skilled candidates for jobs, screening resumes, learning about federally funded tax credits or training programs, and more.