Veterans Day service…

The Van Wert American Legion Post held its annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Saturday. The keynote speaker was retired Army 1st Sgt. Jarret Hammons, who serves as the Veterans Service Officer for the post; he spoke of “why veterans are important” from an essay by Caya Wollman, and how veterans are the backbone of our country. The day was also marked by the laying of the wreaths by the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Deb Hardeman, along with local girl scount Dakota Lowe. Photo submitted