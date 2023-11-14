A December to Remember…

Christmas is a treasured time at the Niswonger as families throughout the region steal away from the hustle and bustle and relax together for entertainment from the Niswonger stage of inspiration. Holiday show experiences at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center bring a unique thrill. Guests arrive and marvel at the grand opulence of the lobby fully decorated in seasonal pageantry. So many beautiful faces, both new and known, share a smile of expectation as the magic of the night is set to unfold. The Van Wert Live Staff and volunteers have all the details in place to ensure the experience will put a smile on each face.

This December To Remember, presented by Revival Design Collective and Jim and Mary Pope, delivers the wonder of Christmas from The Niswonger stage and brings holiday memory-making home to your family. Four diverse selections reveal the magic of live entertainment and are sure to pack hearts and minds with moments to treasure.

The December to Remember package of shows includes a tapestry of artistry from ice skating to Broadway, harmony, and comedy. Supporting sponsors making December To Remember at The Niswonger possible are Jeffery-Mohr Family Dentistry and Slusher’s Jewelry.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer the Musical is set for 3 p.m. Saturday, December 9. Photos submitted

It all begins with the Christmas Celebration On Ice on Sunday, December 3 at 2 and 7 p.m. This on-stage ice skating spectacular turns the stage into a skating rink and brings Christmas magic to The Niswonger. Christmas Celebration on Ice will stir things up with high-flying tricks, mesmerizing special effects, classic Christmas stories told with a modern twist, and all your favorite Christmas carols mixed with brand-new songs that are sure to become new family favorites.

From ice-skating to friends visiting from the North pole, Rudolph comes to The Niswonger for Christmas at 3 p.m. Saturday, December 9. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer the Musical is based on the longest-running and highest-rated holiday television special ever and, with over 600 performances across the country since 2014, has established itself as a new family holiday tradition.

Featured favorite characters include Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius, and, Rudolph, as they come to life. It’s an adventure that teaches us that what makes you different can be what makes you special. Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer is a holiday tradition that speaks to the misfit in all of us.

Hold on to your hats, Home Free brings their Home Free For The Holidays Tour to Van Wert for a night of Nashville-dipped holiday hits at 8 p.m. Saturday, December 16. These all-vocal country entertainers have made their mark on the music scene. Home Free will deliver a perfect evening mixed with upbeat, Nashville-dipped holiday hits, country and western standards, incredible harmony, and quick-witted humor.

Home Free for the Holidays is scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday, December 16.

“And out of the basement shall come a Church Basement program of good tidings, great humor and joy!” The Church Basement Ladies are serving laughter up once again for the final time at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 17. This all-new holiday comedy, Away in the Basement: A Church Basement Ladies Christmas is a hilarious installment that takes us back to 1959 and the day of the Sunday School Christmas program. In the midst of holiday preparations and sprinklings of love in the air, the ladies in their witty, down-to-earth style are creating their own memories from Christmases past and present. Content to do things the way they have always been done yet pondering new ideas, the reality of everyday life hits home as they plan the Sunday School Christmas Program. As the children rehearse in the sanctuary, several of the ladies of the kitchen are finishing up the treat bags filled with apples, peanuts, and ribbon candy while the others put the final touches on the nativity pieces. As they mend old bathrobe costumes, and discuss the politics of who’s going to play the various roles, little do the ladies know what surprises are in store for them. Known for their hilarious antics and subtle charm, they are once again called upon to step in and save the day.

The Christmas Season at the Niswonger is easily one of the most popular times of the year for live entertainment. It’s always a good time to have a great time in Van Wert. We are honored to set the stage for your holiday memory-making. If you’re looking for an entertainment deal, we’ve bundled all December shows together for $99 – a true Christmas steal!