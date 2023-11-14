Car-semi crash…

A car and semi-truck collided at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Liberty Union Road Tuesday afternoon. The rig was westbound and struck the southbound car when it pulled into the path of the semi. Convoy Fire and EMS was called to the scene and one person was transported to Van Wert OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital. The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated the acident and ODOT personnel were on the scene to clear debris from the freeway. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer