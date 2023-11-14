Council hears about water rate increase, shutoff policy

Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming talks to city council about a proposed water rate increase in 2024. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

If approved by Van Wert City Council, water rates will increase in 2024.

During Monday night’s regular council meeting, Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming said the city has raised rates just once over the last 10-12 years, with that being a $1 increase to pay for the citywide water meter upgrade. He said due to THMs and inflation, it’s time for an increase.

“I’m recommending that we raise water rates only (not sewer) by 10 percent and we’d like to put that into effect before the year is over,” Fleming said.

The increase would amount to at least a $1.80 a month, based on water usage. He requested council members discuss the proposal at a future meeting and act on it.

Fleming also presented council members with proposed new water department rules and regulations, which became necessary when the city installed new water meters and switched to a monthly billing system. Included in the regulations is a new shutoff policy for non-payment.

“What’s going to happen is you’re going to get a bill in January and if you don’t pay that bill in January – you’ll have your normal 15 days to pay it, then after 15 days a 10 percent penalty will be put on it,” he said. “If you don’t pay it during the month of January those delinquent accounts will receive a bill February 1, which is also going to serve as a disconnect notice. They’ll have 15 days in February to pay that bill but anytime after the 15th, we’re going to go out and do shutoffs.”

“It’ll be clearly marked on the bill that you’re delinquent,” he added. “We’re going to be nicer that we were before in some cases – you’re going to have a little more time here. We’re not going to play the backup game where everybody runs one month behind on bills, so you’re going to have to be completely current to get your water turned back on.”

He also said water shutoffs will not occur on a Friday.

While on the subject of water, Fleming said the city is now under “Findings and Orders” by the Ohio EPA, because THM (total trihalomethanes) levels have exceeded drinking water standards for four quarters. The levels detected do not pose an immediate risk to your health, but he said the city now has to follow certain steps to get back in compliance and he said a consulting firm has been hired to assist the city.

“They (EPA) want to see three alternatives to get us back in compliance, we have to break all of those down and we have to do a pilot study for up to 12 months to confirm the method we select to reduce THMs is going to work,” Fleming said.

In addition to that, Fleming said the city also received notice from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources than an inundation study of the reservoir is now required.

“What that means is we have to do a complete full blown model of what happens if the reservoir bank is breached under certain rain events, how much damage is going to be done,” Fleming explained. “We have to model the stream, how high is that water going to come up, what bridges are affected, what homes are going to be affected. It’s going to be in excess of a $50,000 study that’s going have to be done.”

He later said in all likelihood, the results of the study will wind up sitting on a shelf.

During his report to council, Mayor Ken Markward gave a reminder about electric aggregation and noted it’s optional. He said residents may have received mail about the best rates, but said each household gets to decide for themselves about what’s the best rate.

City Auditor Martha Balyeat, who’s retiring at the end of the year, introduced her replacement, Erika Blackmore, and request several fund transfers, along with a $3.2 million “then and now” invoice for the upcoming Leeson Ave. reconstruction project. She also presented the city’s proposed 2024 budget, which is expected to be approved by the end of the year. Later in the meeting, Fourth Ward Councilman Andrew Davis suggested a resolution be prepared to honor Balyeat for her years of service.

By a 5-2 vote, council members also approved a $30,000 contribution to Main Street Van Wert. The two “no” votes were cast by First Ward Councilman Jeff Agler and Second Ward Councilman David Stinnett. The vote came after a presentation by Main Street Van Wert Executive Director Mitch Price, who outlined the year’s offerings and upcoming events in 2024, including the annual Chocolate Walk, which is going back to February.

Council members met in executive session to discuss a salary ordinance and a Finance Committee meeting was scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, November 20, to discuss the 2024 budget.

The next regular meeting of Van Wert City Council will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, November 27, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.