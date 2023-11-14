First place!

Van Wert Lodge No. 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks has announced that Everett Gerker of Van Wert represented the local lodge at the state soccer contest held recently in Coshocton. Not only did he compete against winners from five other districts, he placed first the Ages 7 and Under Division. Everett had competed and won the local lodge contest. He then went on to compete at the Northwest District contest held in Findlay. Everett will compete at the regional contest March 1-3, 2024, in York, Pennsylvania. Photo submitted