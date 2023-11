Lincolnview Honor Society

Lincolnview High School installed officers and inducted 31 new members into the Honor Society on Sunday. Students must be a junior or senior with a minimum 3.5 cumulative GPA and demonstrate excellence in service, leadership, and positive demonstration of character. Senior officers are Ethan Scaggs (President), Tyler Spray (Vice-President), Lillian Mount (Secretary), Nick Evans (Treasurer) and Kaden Hohman (Historian). New members include seniors Griffin Brinkman, Sydney King, Maddie Osborn (not pictured), Chloe Haste, Ryan Renner, and Maddisyn Waltmire. Junior members include Lauren Anspach, Lakyn Bailey, Madelyn Berryman, Emma Bowersock, Kylie Braun, Grace Brickner, Kendall Coil, Ella Davis, Evan Elling, Madeline Gerdeman, Kaylyn Gerold, Lindsey Hatcher, Bennett Kill, Karigahn King, Trace Klausing (not pictured), Sylvia Longstreth, Allison Miller, Myles Moody, Ashlyn Price, Olivia Snyder, Reese Suever, Kreston Tow, Emerson Walker, Mason Waltmire, and Lillian Wyatt. Photo submitted